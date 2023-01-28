Dr. Imran Khaliq Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaliq Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Khaliq Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Khaliq Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Imran K Patel MD11803 South Fwy Ste 308, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is great with me. He got me on a new medication to lower my A1c since my other medications weren't helping. I've been seeing him for almost a year now and he is always informative during my appointments.
About Dr. Imran Khaliq Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922028125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaliq Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaliq Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaliq Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaliq Patel has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaliq Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaliq Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaliq Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaliq Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaliq Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.