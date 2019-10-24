Overview of Dr. Imran Solaiman, MD

Dr. Imran Solaiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Solaiman works at USMD Fort Worth Southwest in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.