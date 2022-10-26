Dr. Imran Trimzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Trimzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Trimzi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Trimzi works at
Locations
-
1
Med Psych. Services LLC5163 W Woodmill Dr Ste 13, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 660-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trimzi?
Dr. Trimzi is great. he is understanding and customizes management to patient needs. Staff is also very professional
About Dr. Imran Trimzi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467502773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trimzi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trimzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trimzi works at
Dr. Trimzi has seen patients for Anxiety, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.