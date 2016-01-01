Dr. Imran Umer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Umer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imran Umer, MD
Dr. Imran Umer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meridian, MS.
Dr. Umer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Umer's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Associates PA2024 15th St Fl 2, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 553-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umer?
About Dr. Imran Umer, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1780939660
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umer works at
Dr. Umer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Umer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.