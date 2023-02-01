Dr. Imran Zaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Zaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imran Zaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Park Ave. Gastroenterology & Digestive Health Pllc755 Park Ave Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 683-4235
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The consultation was informative and comfortable. There was sufficient justification for a procedure. The preparations were clearly explained. The procedure was scheduled. The procedure was performed and while in recovery the results were clearly explained. I highly recommend Dr. Zaffer.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1437195427
- KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Government Medical College Srinagar
Dr. Zaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaffer has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaffer speaks Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.