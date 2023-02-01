Overview

Dr. Imran Zaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Zaffer works at Park Avenue Gastroenterology in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.