Dr. Imran Zubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Zubair, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Zubair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zubair works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Cardiology Associates82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 290-7152
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zubair?
About Dr. Imran Zubair, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992798243
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital|University Of Ut Med Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.