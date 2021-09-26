See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lehigh Acres, FL
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (66)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ahmad works at Allergy Sleep And Lung Care in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
    1120 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-6670
  2. 2
    ASLC-SOMNAS Cape Coral
    126 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-6670
  3. 3
    Allergy Sleep & Lung Care
    16420 Healthpark Commons Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-6670
  4. 4
    ASLC-SOMNAS Lehigh Acres
    260 Beth Stacey Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-6670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 26, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Ahmad through Lee Health. He discovered that I had fluid on my right lung. I was admitted to Gulf Coast Hospital and had a chest tube put in. I was there for 11 days and Dr. Ahmad was there to see me every day. I highly recommend Dr. Ahmad. He is a kind and caring physician. His office staff is top notch. Thanks for caring.
    Benny Anthony — Sep 26, 2021
    About Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1174521009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

