Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Asthma Allergy & Immunology in Saint Cloud, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.