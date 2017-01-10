Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
St.Cloud Office3106 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 846-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Poinciana Office339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 180, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 846-4000
Asthma Allergy & Immunology903 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
An excellent doctor and friendly staff.
About Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi
- 1922071158
- Lsu School Med Center
- The Meth Hospital
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
