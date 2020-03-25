Overview of Dr. Imtiaz Ather, DO

Dr. Imtiaz Ather, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Ather works at Advanced Kidney Care MD PA in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.