Overview of Dr. Imtiaz Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Imtiaz Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Houston Oculoplastic Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.