Dr. Imtiaz Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chaudhry was so attentive and professional . He really knows how to zero in on the problem and come up with the best route to remedy the problem. Thanks Dr. Chaudhry!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Baylor College Of Med
- Yale University School Of Med
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale University
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
