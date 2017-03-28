Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Chowdhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Chowdhry works at Padder Health Services in Columbia, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.