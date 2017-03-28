Dr. Imtiaz Chowdhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Chowdhry, MD
Dr. Imtiaz Chowdhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Padder Health Services10792 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 560-4747
Padder Health Services LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 130, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 560-4747
Columbia8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 301, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 884-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Choudhary is very knowledgeable understanding the problem of patient and gives excellent suggestions works for me.
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Bengali
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
