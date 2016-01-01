Overview of Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD

Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.