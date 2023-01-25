See All Hand Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. In Sok Yi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (161)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. In Sok Yi, MD

Dr. In Sok Yi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Yi works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Yi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 699-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Yi is friendly and professional and took great care to explain things to me and made me feel comfortable about my surgery!! I would absolutely recommend anyone to him! And the staff is very friendly and helpful as well!!
    Karen Thomas — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. In Sok Yi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346288099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico Medical School
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. In Sok Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yi works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Yi’s profile.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

