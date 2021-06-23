Overview of Dr. Ina Lim, MD

Dr. Ina Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.