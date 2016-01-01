Dr. Ina Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ina Molina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Patchogue, NY.
Northwell Health205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 591-7470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Bay Shore270 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7470
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- English
- 1952669459
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
