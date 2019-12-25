Dr. Inad Janineh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inad Janineh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Inad Janineh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Janineh Plastic Surgery2498 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 212-0116Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Janineh Plastic Surgery1135 W University Dr Ste 240, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 212-0116
Janineh Plastic Surgery5400 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (248) 212-0116
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Janineh did an excellent job on my broken nose. I feel blessed that he was available for me. He was very reassuring and comforting throughout my recovery. A truly great doctor.
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265685143
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
