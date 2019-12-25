Overview of Dr. Inad Janineh, DO

Dr. Inad Janineh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Janineh works at Janineh Plastic Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.