Oncologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Inaganti Shah, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Inaganti Shah, MD

Dr. Inaganti Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania University Of Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, Norfolk, NE and Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
6901 N 72nd St Ste 2244, Omaha, NE 68122
(402) 572-3535
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
800 Mercy Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 388-2810
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
110 N 29th St Ste 101, Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 572-3535
    Hematology Oncology Consultants PC
    Hematology Oncology Consultants PC
4508 38th St Ste 120, Columbus, NE 68601
(402) 562-2261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Nebraska Spine Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2016
    Dr Shah is a very knowledgeable caring individual. As a healthcare professional myself, sometimes it is difficult to find a physician who will not talk down to me and to include me in the decisions for care. This is not an issue with Dr. Shah. He is always willing to take his time, discuss his findings and include me in the course of treatment. And of course a plus is that he is usually on time! I can not tell you how pleased I have been with this gentleman! Thank you Doc!
    Rena in Crescent, IA — Dec 27, 2016
    About Dr. Inaganti Shah, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295829042
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A &amp; M University / Main Campus
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad, India
    • Osmania University Of Hyderabad, India
    • Osmania University Of Hyderabad, India
    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

