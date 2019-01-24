Dr. Inam Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inam Haq, MD
Overview of Dr. Inam Haq, MD
Dr. Inam Haq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
Inam Ul Haq MD PC966 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 435-1777
Laser and Varicose Vein Treatment Center of Staten Island500 Seaview Ave Ste 240, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
REALLY ENJOY THE STAFF and the office is very clean. You can't find a better doctor.
About Dr. Inam Haq, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haq speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.