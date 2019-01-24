Overview of Dr. Inam Haq, MD

Dr. Inam Haq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Haq works at New York Vascular Diag Ctr in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.