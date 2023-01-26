Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Hoag Medical Group4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeam is a professional in his field. His approach is superb and he is very caring. I would recommend him to friends and family. I am interested in his Vascular approach as well.
About Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346341344
Education & Certifications
- Lbva-U Calif Irvine
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeam speaks Korean.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.