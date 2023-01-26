Overview

Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Yeam works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.