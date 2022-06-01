See All Pediatricians in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Maulana Azad MC and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Jhamb works at Indar Jhamb M.D. in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Indar Jhamb M.D.
    1217 Ashley Cir, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 782-3237

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Dr Jhamb is one of the best and most helpful doctors I've ever been to. He looks at all meds and tells you what to take when and prints this off for his patients, all staff very niece and promp
    Rebecca Herman — Jun 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD
    About Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1790876407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John M. Karibo, M.D., University of Louisville, Kentucky
    Residency
    • Nortons-Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad MC
    Undergraduate School
    • Hindu College, Delhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jhamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jhamb works at Indar Jhamb M.D. in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Jhamb’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

