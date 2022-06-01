Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Maulana Azad MC and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Jhamb works at
Locations
-
1
Indar Jhamb M.D.1217 Ashley Cir, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 782-3237
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhamb?
Dr Jhamb is one of the best and most helpful doctors I've ever been to. He looks at all meds and tells you what to take when and prints this off for his patients, all staff very niece and promp
About Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1790876407
Education & Certifications
- John M. Karibo, M.D., University of Louisville, Kentucky
- Nortons-Chldns Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Maulana Azad MC
- Hindu College, Delhi University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhamb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhamb works at
Dr. Jhamb speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.