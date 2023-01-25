Overview of Dr. Inder Singal, MD

Dr. Inder Singal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Singal works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Cysts and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.