See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Inder Singh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Inder Singh, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Inder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea Ovidius Constanta, Facultatea De Medicina Generala and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tejpal Randhawa, MD
Dr. Tejpal Randhawa, MD
4.9 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Sarwar Orakzai, MD
Dr. Sarwar Orakzai, MD
2.3 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Bowers, MD
Dr. Mark Bowers, MD
3.6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Non-Syndromic, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

    Dec 20, 2019
    I find it hard to believe that Mercy Hospital (Dignity Health) released Dr Singh! He was the best cardiologist that I've ever had. The little that I can find out, that it was a political decision to let him go! Why can't the powers that be look out for his patients, instead of their bottom line? He listened, and was very truthful with his patients. Made me feel like I am a person who still has many (hopefully) years to live. He saved my life one time when I was in the ER. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Inder Singh. Of course no one at Mercy will say where he went, so that I could follow him. I wasn't given a choice with my new cardiologist. I will continue to try to find him, I just hope he didn't move out of state.
    Edward Costa — Dec 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Inder Singh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Inder Singh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singh to family and friends

    Dr. Singh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Singh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Inder Singh, MD.

    About Dr. Inder Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417117581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea Ovidius Constanta, Facultatea De Medicina Generala
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Inder Singh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.