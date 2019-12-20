Dr. Inder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea Ovidius Constanta, Facultatea De Medicina Generala and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
I find it hard to believe that Mercy Hospital (Dignity Health) released Dr Singh! He was the best cardiologist that I've ever had. The little that I can find out, that it was a political decision to let him go! Why can't the powers that be look out for his patients, instead of their bottom line? He listened, and was very truthful with his patients. Made me feel like I am a person who still has many (hopefully) years to live. He saved my life one time when I was in the ER. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Inder Singh. Of course no one at Mercy will say where he went, so that I could follow him. I wasn't given a choice with my new cardiologist. I will continue to try to find him, I just hope he didn't move out of state.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cleveland Clinic
- Universitatea Ovidius Constanta, Facultatea De Medicina Generala
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
