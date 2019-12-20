Overview

Dr. Inder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea Ovidius Constanta, Facultatea De Medicina Generala and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.