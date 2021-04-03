See All Gastroenterologists in Griffin, GA
Dr. Inder Tandon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Inder Tandon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inder Tandon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tandon works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Griffin, GA with other offices in Locust Grove, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jana Al Hashash, MD
Dr. Jana Al Hashash, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michele Lewis, MD
Dr. Michele Lewis, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Dawn Francis, MD
Dr. Dawn Francis, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    226 E College St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 987-1490
  2. 2
    Locust Grove
    3758 Highway 42 Ste 301, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 432-8246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
  • Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tandon?

    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Tandon is amazing. After being misdiagnosed by another doctor, I saw Dr. Tandon. He literally saved my life by admitting me for immediate surgery. He is kind, compassionate, and caring.
    Karen Jett — Apr 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Inder Tandon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Inder Tandon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tandon to family and friends

    Dr. Tandon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tandon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Inder Tandon, MD.

    About Dr. Inder Tandon, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811276553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inder Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Inder Tandon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.