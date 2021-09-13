Overview of Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD

Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Potomac Urology Center in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.