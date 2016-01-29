See All Nephrologists in Granite City, IL
Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD

Nephrology
2.8 (9)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD

Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Singh works at Gateway Medical Group in Granite City, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Regional Med Center
    2044 Madison Ave Ste 15, Granite City, IL 62040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 736-6590
  2. 2
    Gateway Nephrology
    11155 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 736-6590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital
  • Gateway Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1609842434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Med Center|University Mich Med School
    Residency
    • Easton Hospital Hahnemann University|Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University Hospital|University Health Scis/chicago Med School
    Internship
    • Nassau Co Med Center SUNY Stony Brook Health Scis Center School Med|Nassau Co Med Ctr-Suny Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

