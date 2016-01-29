Overview of Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD

Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Singh works at Gateway Medical Group in Granite City, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.