Dr. Inderpal Gujral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inderpal Gujral, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
1
Inderpal S. Gujral, MD, FACC24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 30A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 683-7818
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor and staff answers all questions and has good bedside manner
About Dr. Inderpal Gujral, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Persian, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1063416410
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Medical College
- Panjab University, Chandigarh, India.
