Dr. Inderpal Gujral, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gujral works at Inderpal S. Gujral, MD, FACC in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.