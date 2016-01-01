See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD

General Surgery
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD

Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarkaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-2025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689827883
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkaria has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkaria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

