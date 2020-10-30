Overview

Dr. Inderpreet Rangi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Rangi works at Office in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.