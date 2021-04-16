Overview of Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD

Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Vasudeva works at Indi Vasudeva Nephrology Inc in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.