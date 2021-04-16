Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD
Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD
Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Vasudeva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vasudeva's Office Locations
-
1
Home Dialysis Services Carrollwood4218 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 269-7555
- 2 10330 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 961-6633
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Electrolyte Disorders
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasudeva?
There's no good enough words 2 describe Dr.V!not only is she highly intelligent,very professional, but the most kind and understanding doctor I've ever had!she always addresses my health issues in a positive way!I never lose hope, thanx to Dr V!what can I say; I love them all!
About Dr. Indi Vasudeva, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1629074596
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- 2000-2002|Overlook Hospital
- 1998-1999|1999-2000|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasudeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasudeva works at
Dr. Vasudeva speaks Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.