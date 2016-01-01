Overview

Dr. Indira Adapa, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Adapa works at Adapa's in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.