Dr. Indira Donepudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Indira Donepudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Indira Donepudi, MD2010 W Ohio Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 704-5442
Midland Office2012 W Ohio Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 704-5442
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunepadi is wonderful! Her office staff is very professional and courteous. Debbie was amazing, she took a lot of time to explain everything in detail and really put my mind at ease, love her! I highly recommend Dr. Dunepadi, she is very knowledgeable and is a very kind and caring person. Excellent practice!
About Dr. Indira Donepudi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1447406137
Education & Certifications
- Montifore Med Ctr|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
