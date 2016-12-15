Overview of Dr. Indira Madapati, MD

Dr. Indira Madapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Madapati works at Medwell Internal Medicine in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.