Overview of Dr. Indira Menon, MD

Dr. Indira Menon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Menon works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC, Decatur, GA in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.