Dr. Indira Misra-Higgins, DO
Dr. Indira Misra-Higgins, DO is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Michigan Orthopedic and Spine Specialists Plc31815 Southfield Rd Ste 22, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 723-5802
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3000
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Professional- answered all questions- taken care of in a timely manner I’d totally recommend -Dr Misra- Higgins.
About Dr. Indira Misra-Higgins, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Misra-Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra-Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra-Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra-Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra-Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra-Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra-Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.