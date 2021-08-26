Overview

Dr. Indira Molai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute Of Technology Faculty Of Med Haifa Israel|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Molai works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.