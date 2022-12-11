Overview

Dr. Indira Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at CMG Gastroenterology in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.