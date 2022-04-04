See All Pediatricians in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Indira Singh, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Indira Singh, MD

Dr. Indira Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.

Dr. Singh works at Ssm Medical Group Family Medicine South in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Medical Group Family Medicine South
    13500 S Tulsa Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2022
    Dr. Singh has taken care of all three of our children over the years and I have trusted her far beyond any other pediatrician we have seen in our military moves.
    — Apr 04, 2022
    About Dr. Indira Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1841242880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Ssm Medical Group Family Medicine South in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

