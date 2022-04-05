Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umamaheswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
PalmHarbor2595 Tampa Rd Ste J, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 380-2568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hudson7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-5538Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
New Port8140 Picton Way Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2569
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband has MS. He really has done well through the past 18 years, but then about a year ago it came on hard. The Dr. was patient & listened well to what he and I said, she was very efficient, she advised him on what to do next, told us about the new meds that help for MS and the next steps to take so that he will begin to feel better! Nice visit! Office guy was wonderful, also knowledgeable and helped getting some records we needed for the appointment. Very nice young man.
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Calicut and Trivandrum Medical Colleges
- Calicut Medical College
Dr. Umamaheswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umamaheswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umamaheswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umamaheswaran speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Umamaheswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umamaheswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umamaheswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umamaheswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.