Dr. Indira Vemuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Indira Vemuri, MD
Dr. Indira Vemuri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morgan Hill, CA. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Vemuri works at
Dr. Vemuri's Office Locations
Indira Vemuri, M.D.17705 Hale Ave Ste 1, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 547-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vemuri is very thorough. The wait at the office when I have an appointment has not been long. The office staff is conscientious and takes care of us right away before Dr. Vemuri comes into room. She was recommended by Dr Huang our longtime pediatrician who retired. Very happy and so glad we are part of this practice.
About Dr. Indira Vemuri, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- Veer Surendra Sai Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.