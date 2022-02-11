Overview

Dr. Indranil Dasgupta, MPH is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dasgupta works at Jefferson Heart Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.