Overview of Dr. Indravadan Patel, MD

Dr. Indravadan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Indravadan T Patel MD PA in Edison, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.