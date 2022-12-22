Dr. Indravadan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indravadan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Indravadan Shah, MD
Dr. Indravadan Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Metrowest M C Framinghm Union
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Indravadan K Shah MD2341 McCallie Ave Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-3406
- 2 1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 101, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 278-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is knowledgeable, patient, and helpful. He diagnosed me at mu first visit, and he spent so much time answering all of my questions and choosing medications that will work for me. I couldn't be more pleased with him. Some of the other reviews really surprise me - he is all business but in the best possible way.
About Dr. Indravadan Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1023100914
Education & Certifications
- Metrowest M C Framinghm Union
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
