Dr. Indrek Miidla, MD
Overview of Dr. Indrek Miidla, MD
Dr. Indrek Miidla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TARTU ULIKOOLI COLLEGE OF MEDICNE DE L'UNIVERSITE DE TARTU and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Miidla works at
Dr. Miidla's Office Locations
Advanced General Surgery Associates5651 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (754) 220-8100
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-6104MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miidla is a very great surgeon. He did my mastectomy 2013 9 years ago and my oncologist says im doing great. My port for chemo was so well done and easy to work with said the nurses. I would recommend him any day. Good doctor
About Dr. Indrek Miidla, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942244793
Education & Certifications
- TARTU ULIKOOLI COLLEGE OF MEDICNE DE L'UNIVERSITE DE TARTU
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miidla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miidla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miidla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miidla speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miidla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miidla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miidla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miidla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.