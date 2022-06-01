Dr. Indu Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indu Menon, MD
Overview of Dr. Indu Menon, MD
Dr. Indu Menon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Hosp
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon's Office Locations
Manatee Physician Alliance LLC1854 Rye Rd Unit E, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This office doesn't answer the phone, return calls or respond to requests from patients or pharmacies. However Dr. Indu Menon herself is excellent. I give her 5 out of 5 stars, even though the office fails and almost every aspect.
About Dr. Indu Menon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1376582262
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.