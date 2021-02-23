Overview of Dr. Indu Sharma, MD

Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mahwah, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Punjab U, Faridkot and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Indu Sharma in Mahwah, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.