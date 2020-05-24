Overview of Dr. Indumeet Bal, MD

Dr. Indumeet Bal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Bal works at Skyline Gastroenterology Associates in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.