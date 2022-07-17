See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Indy Chabra, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Indy Chabra, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Burgess Health Center, Providence Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.

Dr. Chabra works at DMC Dermatology & Mohs, LLC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Marana, AZ, Green Valley, AZ, Benson, AZ, Onawa, IA, Vermillion, SD, Sioux Center, IA, Wayne, NE, North Sioux City, SD and Ida Grove, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Tucson DMC DERMATOLOGY & MOHS, LLC
    4715 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 433-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Marana - MHC Main DMC Dermatology & Mohs
    13395 N Marana Main St Ste B, Marana, AZ 85653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 682-4111
  3. 3
    Green Valley DMC Dermatology & Mohs at Arizona Medicos
    120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 433-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Green Valley DMC Dermatology & Mohs at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital SCVRH
    4455 S I 19 Frontage Rd # 225, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 433-7000
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    SaddleBrooke DMC Dermatology & Mohs
    63675 E Saddlebrooke Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 422-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Benson Dermatology & Mohs
    450 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 433-7000
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  7. 7
    TMC-ONE / Vail Area - DMC Dermatology & Mohs
    10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 433-7000
  8. 8
    Onawa Dunes Dermatology - Burgess Health Onawa
    1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 423-2311
  9. 9
    Vermillion Dunes Dermatology - Sanford Hospital Vermillion
    20 S Plum St, Vermillion, SD 57069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 677-3700
  10. 10
    Sioux Center Dunes Dermatology - Sioux Center Health Avera
    1101 9th St SE, Sioux Center, IA 51250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 722-1271
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  11. 11
    Wayne Dunes Dermatology - Providence Medical Center
    1200 Providence Rd, Wayne, NE 68787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 375-3800
  12. 12
    Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Dunes Dermatology
    330 Dakota Dunes Blvd Ste 200, North Sioux City, SD 57049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 422-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  13. 13
    Horn Memorial Hospital, Ida Grove, Iowa - Dermatology
    701 E 2nd St, Ida Grove, IA 51445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 364-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Burgess Health Center
  • Providence Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Sanford Vermillion Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Prurigo Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Congenita Keratosis Palmoplantaris Chevron Icon
Annular Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Black Widow Spider Poisoning Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brown Recluse Spider Poisoning Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermatostomatitis, Stevens Johnson Type Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Eczema Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Drug Eruptions Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Lupus Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Eruptive Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erysipeloid Chevron Icon
Erythema Chevron Icon
Erythema Ab Igne Chevron Icon
Erythema Chronicum Migrans Chevron Icon
Erythema Elevatum Diutinum Chevron Icon
Erythema Marginatum Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum, Familial Chevron Icon
Erythema Toxicum Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Familial Cold Urticaria Chevron Icon
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keratitis Ichthyosis Deafness Syndrome Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Lichen Nitidus Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Lupus Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Paget's Extramammary Disease Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Keratoderma Punctate, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Porokeratosis of Mantoux Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Papular Urticaria Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Alba Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 1 Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 2 Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Prurigo Chevron Icon
Prurigo Nodularis of Hyde Chevron Icon
Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy (PUPPPS) Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Recluse Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Linear Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Solar Urticaria Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Sweet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Verrucous Nevus Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2022
    My husband has seen Dr. Chabra many times over the years, both in Tucson and in Iowa. When no one could diagnose why my husband was getting these occasional blisters every several months, Dr. Chabra worked hard to make the right diagnosis. He is a very thorough doctor. Because of his detective work, he found that my husband was suffering from a cancer called multiple myeloma. Treating my cancer in the bone marrow made his blisters stop from coming. I have also seen Dr. Chabra for several skin cancers over the years on my face. He has treated them with Mohs surgeries and despite all these surgeries on my face, you can't really tell anything was done. He has also treated me with medicines to make my skin look and feel great and keep skin cancers from coming. My husband and I are grateful for the excellent care provided by Dr. Chabra and his great staff! He is the only doctor I know who actually has called me to check on me.
    Nancy — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Indy Chabra, MD
    About Dr. Indy Chabra, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003079773
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
