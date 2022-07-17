Overview

Dr. Indy Chabra, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Burgess Health Center, Providence Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.



Dr. Chabra works at DMC Dermatology & Mohs, LLC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Marana, AZ, Green Valley, AZ, Benson, AZ, Onawa, IA, Vermillion, SD, Sioux Center, IA, Wayne, NE, North Sioux City, SD and Ida Grove, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.