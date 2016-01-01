Overview of Dr. Inemesit Udor, MD

Dr. Inemesit Udor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YANBIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Udor works at Puissant LLC Dba Integrated Minds in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.