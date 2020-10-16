See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ines Donangelo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ines Donangelo, MD

Dr. Ines Donangelo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Donangelo works at Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donangelo's Office Locations

    Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center
    200 Medical Plz # 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-6220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ines Donangelo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497914550
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donangelo works at Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Donangelo’s profile.

    Dr. Donangelo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Donangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

