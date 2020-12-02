Overview of Dr. Ines Muia-Chisena, MD

Dr. Ines Muia-Chisena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Muia-Chisena works at Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatrics at Huntington in Huntington, NY with other offices in Centerport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.